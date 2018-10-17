WWE News: Full List of Guest Appearances on Smackdown 1000, Big Show Celebrates With The Bar, New Rousey vs. Bella Promo

– According to Wrestling Inc, here is the list of special appearances from last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000: Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon, Vince McMahon, Vickie Guerrero, Teddy Long, John Laurinaitis, Evolution (Triple H, Randy Orton, Batista, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair), Curt Hawkins, Edge, Tony Chimel, Booker T, Jerry Lawler, Big Show, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, The Undertaker.

– Here is the Big Show, celebrating with the Bar after helping them win the tag team titles on last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000…

– Here is a new promo for Nikki Bella vs. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at the WWE Evolution…