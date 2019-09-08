Full MLW War Chamber Results (SPOILERS)

Report by Jeremiah Evans & PWInsider

The show looks to be sold out.

*Dominic Garrini defeated Ariel Dominguez in about two minutes.

*Salina de la Renta announced that LA Park would cash in his title shot at the 11/2 PPV against Jacob Fatu.

*The Spirit Squad defeated Andy Dalton (who got a big reaction) and another local.

*Leo Brien of the Dirty Blondes defeated Brandon Banks Lots of squashes early..

*Austin Aries pinned Brian Pillman Jr. with a brainbuster. Good stuff.

*In a Bunkhouse Match, Mance Werner defeared Jimmy Havoc. Lots of fun. Crowd has really gotten into the last two matches.

*MLW awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award to the late Gary Hart, with his son Jason accepting in his honor.

*Timothy Thatcher forced Douglas James to submit. Thatcher cut a promo after.

*Mega Danger defeated Ace Austin. Not good.

*LA Park & Hijo del LA Park defeated Magnus & Black September. LOTS OF FUN. So good.

*Jordan Oliver defeated Zenshi. If you like spots, this is for you

*MLW Tag Team Champions The Dynasty defeated The Hart Foundation in a Best of Three Falls match. Austin Aries attacked and hit a brainbuster on Teddy Hart on the apron, setting up Hart to be counted out. Looks like Aries vs. Hart at the 11/2 PPV.

*The Von Erichs & Low Ki & Tom Lawlor with Kevin Von Erich defeated CONTRA Unit in the War Chamber match. They used the Doomsday Iron Claw on Simon Gotch for the submission. Kevin Von Erich prevented a masked intruder from interfering with the Iron Claw.