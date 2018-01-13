Funeral Service Held For Tom Zenk, Cause of Death Revealed

The Star Tribune reports that a funeral service was held today for former WCW and WWF wrestler Tom Zenk, who passed away last month. He passed at the age of 59 at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. The service was held at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Minneapolis. A private family burial is set for St. Nicholas Cemetery in Carver, Minnesota. Jim Brunzell was at the funeral and posted a photo on Facebook of Zenk prior to his passing.

Meanwhile, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Zenk’s cause of death hasn’t been determined by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office in Minneapolis. They are waiting for toxicology reports that they should know the cause in a few weeks. It’s possible that a drug-related death is suspected, but this is only speculation from Meltzer.