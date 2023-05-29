wrestling / News
Funeral Service Scheduled For Superstar Billy Graham On Thursday
May 29, 2023 | Posted by
A public funeral service will be held for WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham on June 1 in Chandler, AZ. The ceremony will be held at the Full Life Church on 532 West Ray Road at noon local time. Those who cannot participate in person will have access to a livestream of the service at the church’s website. For more details, you can find Graham’s obituary from The Arizona Central here.
