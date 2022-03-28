wrestling / News
Funko Shows Off New Paul Heyman ECW-Era Pop, Mankind Collector Box
March 28, 2022 | Posted by
Funko has provided a new look at the upcoming Mankind Collector’s Box and revealed a Paul Heyman ECW-era Pop. The pop culture collectibles company posted to social media to reveal the Heyman-era figure, which has the man himself in an ECW hat with a microphone as you can see below.
The Mankind Collector’s Lunch Box includes a Mankind Pop, a Mr. Socko, and more:
Coming Soon: Pop! WWE: Paul Heyman exclusively at @GameStop. Get ready to add this Pop! to your WWE collection. Pre-order now! https://t.co/F0VVgmy71g #Funko #FunkoPOP #WWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/hAgiU1vEIg
— Funko (@OriginalFunko) March 28, 2022
