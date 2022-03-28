wrestling / News

Funko Shows Off New Paul Heyman ECW-Era Pop, Mankind Collector Box

March 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paul Heyman ECW, Rob Van Dam, Mick Foley, Steve Corino Image Credit: WWE

Funko has provided a new look at the upcoming Mankind Collector’s Box and revealed a Paul Heyman ECW-era Pop. The pop culture collectibles company posted to social media to reveal the Heyman-era figure, which has the man himself in an ECW hat with a microphone as you can see below.

The Mankind Collector’s Lunch Box includes a Mankind Pop, a Mr. Socko, and more:

