MLW News: Fury Road 2019 Press Release, Konnan’s Podcast Returning To MLW Radio Network, David Sahadi Working As Producer, Salina de La Renta Interviewed By Sports Illustrated

— Konnan’s podcast is returning to MLW’s Radio Network, the promotion’s umbrella of podcasts. MLW announced this last week, that the show would be coming back after nearly three years of absence.

— David Sahadi, long time former producer for WWF/E (1992-2003) and the various incarnations of Impact Wrestling (2004-2017) is now working for MLW, according to PWInsider. He begun work in early April.

— Salina de la Renta, noted as the first Latina woman to be named Executive Producer to a pro wrestling show, was recently interviewed by SI.com about what her status in wrestling means to her.

— MLW sent out a press release regarding the next couple weeks worth of MLW Fusion, and their upcoming Fury Road 2019 event. You can see the full press release below.

“National Openweight Championship Tournament Set

Four athletes will compete in 2 semi-final bouts starting this weekend on MLW Fusion

The road to crowning the inaugural National Openweight Champion will kick off this coming week on MLW Fusion, with Major League Wrestling revealing the brackets for the tournament.

Over the next 2 weeks on MLW Fusion, 4 wrestlers will compete with two advancing to the finals on Saturday June 1st at the Waukesha County Expo Center in the greater Milwaukee area at MLW: Fury Road 2019.

MLW matchmakers have revealed the semi-final bouts:

Alexander Hammerstone vs. Gringo Loco (This week on MLW Fusion)

Rich Swann vs. Brian Pillman Jr. (Next week on MLW Fusion)

More about the four semi-finalists:

Alexander Hammerstone enters the tournament undefeated, with the member of The Dynasty dominating the competition since he debuted in Philadelphia earlier this year.

Gringo Locohas impressed matchmakers with big outings against LA Park and wins against the likes of Myron Reed and Puma King. Now the luchador looks to claim his first major championship.

Rich Swann is a polarizing figure in the sport. A decorated wrestler who has competed around the globe, Swann recently defeated Lance Anoa’i and had a strong showing in the 2019 Battle Riot.

Brian Pillman Jr. enters the tournament with key wins over the likes of MJF. Pillman would like nothing more than to bring a third championship back to the Hart Foundation.

The National Championship is an openweight division, where there is no weight limit and fighters with a dramatic difference in size can compete against each other.

With all weight classes eligible to compete for the championship, the championship match-ups are endless.

See the first National Openweight Champion crowned June 1st in the greater Milwaukee area. Tickets start at just $10 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

Media and business inquiries for this event can be sent to: [email protected]

Buy General Admission tickets starting at $10 at MLWTickets.com.

Matches signed for June 1st:

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor & ??? vs. CONTRA Unit

National Championship Finals

Signed thus far for MLW FURY ROAD:

LA Park • Hart Foundation • Low Ki • Salina de la Renta • Hijo de LA Park • CONTRA Unit • Mance Warner • Alex Hammerstone • MJF • Ricky Martinez • Gringo Loco • Rey Horus • Jordan Oliver • Daga • Air Wolf and more!

Matches and more wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWtickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MORE ABOUT THE WAUKESHA COUNTY EXPO CENTER:?

The Waukesha County Expo Center is host to memorable and diverse functions such as: Presidential campaigns, trade shows, corporate events, meetings, concerts, banquets and weddings. The venue offers modern facilities, unlimited free parking and easy accessibility. The Waukesha County Expo Center provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at: 1000 Northview Rd. Waukesha, WI 53188

DRIVING DIRECTIONS:

The Waukesha County Expo Center is located a short 20 minutes from downtown Milwaukee with easy access from I-94. Take I-94 exit #294 (Highway J) south to Northview Road (Highway FT), turn right on Northview Road to the Expo entrance.

PARKING:

Adjacent paved lots provide parking for over 850 vehicles with free parking.

