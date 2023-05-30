G-Raver’s Trial On Drug Charges Set To Start In July

Brandon “G-Raver” Graver’s trial in his drug and DUI case is set to start in July. PWInsider reports that the independent wrestler’s trial will begin jury selection on July 10th, with a pre-trial hearing set for July 6th will take place on Thursday at 2 PM before Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania Central Court.

As previously reported, Graver was arrested along with another man when police found them appearing under the influence. Graver at the time was said to be ‘nodding off’ in the driver’s seat and told police that he snorted 10 bags of heroin.

Police found drug paraphernalia on Graver as well as what they thought could be heroin. When the car was searched at the police station they found over 25 grams of possible meth, marijuana, other heroin packets, shrooms, Alprazolam along with paraphernalia and $181. Graver has been charged with:

* Manufacture, Delivery or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver

* Violation of Hazard Regulation

* Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

* Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered

* Possession of Marijuana – Small Personal Use

* Driving Under Influence of Alcohol or a Controlled Substance

* Failure to Keep Right

* Failure to use Safety Belt – Driver and Front Seat Occupant

* Careless Driving

The first of those charges is a felony. Graver is currently out on bail.

The report also notes that according to Pennsylvania court records, Graver was previously arrested for a DUI in 2013 and was sentenced to 40 hours of community service, a 60-day license suspension, a fine of $2,060.51 in restitution and court costs, and required testing and programs. He completed his sentence and his case was closed in March 2015.