Gabe Kidd Challenges Tomohiro Ishii For NJPW Battle In The Valley

Gabe Kidd is looking to defend the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii, issuing a challenge for Battle In The Valley. Kidd retained his title against Ryohei Oiwa at Strong Style Evolved on Sunday and after the match, he cut a promo saying he would retire Kenny Omega at Wrestle Dynasty before running down the AEW roster. Kidd then challenged Ishii to a title match at the January 11th show: