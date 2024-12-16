wrestling / News
Gabe Kidd Challenges Tomohiro Ishii For NJPW Battle In The Valley
December 15, 2024 | Posted by
Gabe Kidd is looking to defend the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii, issuing a challenge for Battle In The Valley. Kidd retained his title against Ryohei Oiwa at Strong Style Evolved on Sunday and after the match, he cut a promo saying he would retire Kenny Omega at Wrestle Dynasty before running down the AEW roster. Kidd then challenged Ishii to a title match at the January 11th show:
🇺🇸Strong Style Evolved 2024🏖️
STRONG無差別級選手権試合‼️
🆚 @njpw_ryoheioiwa × @GabeKidd0115
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#NJPW #njpwworld #njSSE pic.twitter.com/4s9m8i8Uwz
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) December 16, 2024
