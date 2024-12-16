wrestling / News

Gabe Kidd Challenges Tomohiro Ishii For NJPW Battle In The Valley

December 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gabe Kidd NJPW G1 Climax Image Credit: NJPW

Gabe Kidd is looking to defend the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii, issuing a challenge for Battle In The Valley. Kidd retained his title against Ryohei Oiwa at Strong Style Evolved on Sunday and after the match, he cut a promo saying he would retire Kenny Omega at Wrestle Dynasty before running down the AEW roster. Kidd then challenged Ishii to a title match at the January 11th show:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gabe Kidd, NJPW Battle in the Valley, Tomohiro Ishii, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading