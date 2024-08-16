wrestling / News
Various News: Gabe Kidd Tries To Get Pic With Mercedes Mone, Grayson Waller Appears On UFC Unfiltered
– Gabe Kidd called for a photo with Mercedes Mone, and got shut down in Will Ospreay fashion. Kidd is the current NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion, while Mone is the NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion. Kidd took to Twitter to call for a photo for that reason, writing:
“AYYYYO @MercedesVarnado
I THINK IT’S IMPORTANT FOR THE IMAGE OF THE NJPW STRONG BRAND WE GET A CHAMPION’S PIC TOGETHER IN DC
FOR THE BRAND
NE‼️”
Mone responded with “PIPE DOWN BRUV” as you can see below:
PIPE DOWN BRUV https://t.co/z317jcmNQs
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) August 15, 2024
– WWE Smackdown star Grayson Waller was a guest on UFC Unfiltered talking the upcoming UFC 305 PPV:
