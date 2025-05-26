Gabe Kidd Responds To Bishop Dyer’s Dream Match Comments

New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Gabe Kidd has responded to learning he is the dream opponent for “Bishop Dyer” (formerly Baron Corbin in WWE). During a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp, Kidd addressed the revelation and his own subsequent actions.

“I’m waiting. I saw him say something in an interview about the number one person he wants to wrestle on this new chapter of his career is me. Well, come on then. You want to mention my name. I mention a lot of name. Not too many people want to mention my name. If someone is going to say it, then come the fuck on. I’m waiting. Anywhere. You want to run it in Japan, get them to book you first, mate. I will fight. I will beat the fuck out of you.”