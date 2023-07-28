WWE Reportedly Unsure If Gable Steveson Will Compete In NCAA World Championships

As previously reported, Gable Steveson will make his WWE in-ring debut at NXT Great American Bash on Sunday against Baron Corbin. This would seem to suggest his future will be WWE only, although he has said in the past that he plans to use his last year of NCAA eligibility to compete. Steveson mentioned that he wanted to get his third NCAA title and go to the Olympics, but had to get it cleared.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is currently not sure if Steveson still plans to compete in the NCAA World championships and not even Steveson knows. Since he has a contract with WWE, they will have to make the decision soon. The World Championships happen from September 16-24 in Belgrade, Serbia. He’s still competing on an amateur level, as he won the national championships and Final X over Mason Parris a few weeks ago.