Gail Kim Wants Don West & Mike Tenay Inducted Into Impact Hall of Fame

Gail Kim would love to see Don West & Mike Tenay be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame. The Impact producer spoke on the Generation of Wrestling podcast and shared her memories of West, who passed away late last month after his battle with lymphoma. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On her memories of West: “I’m not exaggerating, I don’t have one negative — I worked with him for years, we did all the live events and a full time schedule and we saw each other every week — I don’t have one negative memory of Don. That voice you heard, that excitement, that positivity you heard when he was commentating, that’s who he truly was backstage. Positive, excitement for the matches. He’d always be so complimentary. He would say, ‘You and (Awesome) Kong, you make it so easy to call a match because I’m so invested in it.’ He made you feel good all the time.”

on West’s passing: “It was heartbreaking. I did get to talk to him before he passed and he wasn’t in a good place. I guess I was prepared somewhat mentally and knew it wasn’t going well, but it doesn’t help the sting once the real news gets delivered. He was so beloved by so many, it was a hard one to deal with for a lot of people. I want to see him and Mike Tenay in the Hall of Fame this year. It’s most fitting and deserved.”