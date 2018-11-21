Quantcast

 

Gail Kim Names Her Favorite Matches From Her WWE Run

November 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gail Kim Impact Gail Kim's

– Gail Kim replied to a fan question on Twitter, naming her favorite matches from her WWE run. The Impact Hall of Famer was asked which WWE matches she considered her best and replied with several selections.

You can see her responses below, in which she singled out Alicia Fox in particular as an opponent she had “awesome chemistry” with:

