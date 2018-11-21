Gail Kim Names Her Favorite Matches From Her WWE Run

– Gail Kim replied to a fan question on Twitter, naming her favorite matches from her WWE run. The Impact Hall of Famer was asked which WWE matches she considered her best and replied with several selections.

You can see her responses below, in which she singled out Alicia Fox in particular as an opponent she had “awesome chemistry” with:

Hmmmm…. off the top of my head, four way with Fox,Kelly & Beth; mixed tag w/D.Bryan vs Tyson Kidd/Melina; and a handful of Superstars matches Bc we actually got 7 min. Also a lot with Fox. We had awesome chemistry https://t.co/EJeMkajcci — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) November 21, 2018

Hahaha Funny you remember that. The Jillian superplex. The agent I remember said he would take the heat for that move in case they didn’t like us doing something like that. How far they have come….. https://t.co/Yz1AKwrB4j — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) November 21, 2018

Oh yes bad blood. That was the first run. I liked it too. I can’t remember much from the first run https://t.co/Wf7uPYOpLw — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) November 21, 2018