Gail Kim Discusses Her Experiences With Racism In WWE, Says They Kept Asking If She Could Speak Korean

On the latest edition of Chasing Glory, Gail Kim discussed her experiences with racism in WWE and feeling suppressed there. Highlights are below.

On her experience with racism in WWE: “It was around me, just like, the conversations, I even had to have conversations with the office, like, I don’t understand what I’m supposed to do here because I do everything you guys ask me to do. I got to the point where I’m like, am I too Asian? I was literally highlighting my hair near the end to become more white, I didn’t know what to do at that point, that’s why I left, because I know I had more to give to this business, and you hired me back for a reason. I did do something and you brought me back for a reason. It just felt really, I don’t know, suppressed, I felt very suppressed.”

On how they kept asking her to speak Korean: “Well they kept on asking me, over and over, can you speak Korean? Can you speak Korean? I’m like, no, I can’t, and then they come back to me three months later, can you speak Korean? I’m like, no, I haven’t learned the language in three months. What are you saying? It was always like, beating around the bush.”

