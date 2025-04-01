wrestling / News
Gail Simone Says Kidd Bandit ‘Needs To Be An X-Man’
April 1, 2025 | Posted by
Comic icon Gail Simone thinks that Kidd Bandit needs to be an X-Men. The independent star posted a video on Monday twirling a blade around themself, and Simone retweeted it, writing:
“She needs to be an X-man.”
Simone is known for her work on various X-books including Deadpool, Agent X, Domino and others. She also famously wrote Batgirl, Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman, Secret Six, and Acton Comics for DC as well as Red Sonja for Dynamite Comics and more.
Kidd Banditt made their return to the ring at Epic Pro Wrestling Meanest Of Times on March 15th, defeating Johnnie Robbie.
years of studying the blade is paying off pic.twitter.com/bFscRXQA6U
— kidd bandit (@kiddbanditpro) March 30, 2025
