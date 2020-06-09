WWE News: Gallus Break NXT UK Tag Team Title Record, Titan Games Rating, Stock Down

– Gallus are now the longest-reigning NXT UK Tag Team Champions in history. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang have held the titles for 236 recognized days, breaking the record of 230 days previously held by the inaugural champions, James Drake and Zack Gibson.

Gallus won the titles on the episode of NXT that aired on October 17th, 2019.

– WWE”s stock closed at $46.69 on Tuesday, down $2.07 (4.25%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.09% on the day.

– Monday’s episode of The Rock’s Titan Games drew a 0.8 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 3.899 million viewers on NBC. Those numbers are even with and down 6% from last week’s 0.8 demo rating and 4.152 million viewers.

Titan Games ranked #1 among broadcast network shows for the night per Showbuzz Daily. TLC won the night overall with 90 Day Fiance, which had a 1.03 demo rating and 3.359 million viewers.