Gangrel On How Backstage Issues Were Handled In Attitude Era, Training Paige VanZant

Gangrel was a part of the Attitude Era in WWE, and he recently weighed in on how backstage issues were handled in that period and more. The WWE alumnus did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and takes about how heat between talent was handled at the time. He also discussed his training of Paige VanZant prior to her AEW in-ring debut. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On how backstage fights were resolved in WWE at his time: “We didn’t see a lot of backstage fights. They’d go into another room and talk it out, or they’d keep it private. I’ve seen where Steve Blackman got mad at Bradshaw … Everybody just kind of went in another room and worked it out. I believe if they went out of line and did all the things going on now, there would probably be a lot more fights … I don’t think any of that has any place for fans to even hear about it. We should never hear about that. It should all be worked out and everything should be professional.”

On his training of Paige VanZant: “Yes, I did [train VanZant] for a little while there. She did well; she didn’t train as much as I would have liked for her to train, but I haven’t seen her since that match. She did that match, she wrote me, and said, ‘Hey, I’d like to go over the match with you and some critique.’ And I said, ‘Sure,’ and that’s the last I heard from her. She’s an athlete. She could have been really, really good at it actually.”