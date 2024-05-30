– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Gangrel discussed making a surprise appearance last Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing, reuniting with his former stablemate in The Brood, Adam Copeland (aka Edge). Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Gangrel on Adam Copeland being hard-headed: “Adam, Edge, he’s hard headed. Once he has a story or something in his mind, he’s going to get it done, somehow, one way or another. Eventually it chilled over into AEW, and he had to get it done. And I’m appreciative for it…I’m 55 years old, I didn’t know if I could crawl up from the bottom of the ring [after] being under there for a while. My biggest fear was ‘Can I get up and move?’ But the adrenaline kicked in. I was just blessed to be part of that moment. It was fun to be out there and to be a part of something.”

On keeping his appearance quiet: “They kept it hush hush. I didn’t tell anybody. They had me come in last minute. I stayed in his locker room the whole time. When I went to go to the ring, people like Jericho were like ‘What are you doing here?!’ They were able to keep it quiet as best they could. I was surprised by that, because it’s really hard to do in wrestling nowadays. That was really cool.”

On coming in early before everybody else: “I didn’t get wheelchaired in, covered up, or anything like that. I just came in early, before everybody, then I went to the locker room, Adam’s room, and just sat there, just sat there all day. And then right before the match, I threw a black hoodie on, and went out with the ring crew. Kind of climbed under the deal, and that was that.”

Adam Copeland managed to defeat Malakai Black in the Barb Wire Steel Cage Match at last Sunday’s event. However, Copeland suffered a broken leg during the match and will be needing surgery, keeping him out for an undetermined length of time.