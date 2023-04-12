Gangrel Was Never Contacted About Wrestlemania 39 Appearance

In an interview with Refin’ It Up (via Fightful), Gangrel said that he was never contacted about appearing with Edge at Wrestlemania 39 earlier this month. There were rumors that Gangrel would appear, and he was even in the area, but ultimately he never did.

He said: “They may have discussed it, but my phone never rang. I started reading all the stuff, people were calling me, so I wrote Adam [Edge], ‘Do you know this started?’ He made a joke, ‘these writers think they know everything.’ I laughed. I tried to tell a guy to tell them, ‘No, I wasn’t doing it,’ but he still ran the story anyway. He goes, ‘To be fair, it was pitched, it just never happened.’ It was pitched, but I never heard about it. I didn’t know anything about it. They never reached out to me. I guess, Edge is always pitching something for me. I think pitched SummerSlam for me, but it got shot down.“