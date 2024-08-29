Garrett Borden Says He Didn’t Know of Sting’s Plans Prior to AEW All In

During a recent livestream (via Fightful), Sting’s son Garrett Borden said he didn’t know about his dad’s plans after his retirement, but enjoyed his AEW All In appearance.

He said: “If you watch my dad’s post-Revolution press conference, I know Tony had said, ‘It would be cool to have him around a little bit more.’ I don’t know any of my dad’s plans or anything like that, but it was cool to see that happen. Even since his retirement, he’s been doing ComicCons and that sort of thing.“