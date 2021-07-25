wrestling / News
The Gathering II Results: Nick Aldis Defends NWA Title Against Trevor Murdoch, NWA 73rd Anniversary Show Main Event Set
Trevor Murdoch challenged NWA Champion Nick Aldis to a title vs. career match at Saturday night’s Gathering II show. The match is now set to take place at the NWA 73rd Anniversary PPV in St. Louis.
Aldis defeated Murdoch to retain his NWA World Title at Gathering II.
The NWA 73rd Anniversary show is scheduled for August 29th and will also feature Mickie James making her in-ring return.
Full results from Saturday night’s Gathering II show in Charlotte, NC are below (h/t WrestlingInc).
* Mike Jackson defeated Antonio Alonzo
* Lodi defeated Dustin Bozworth
* Colby Corino defeated John Skyler
* Samantha Star defeated Shalonce Royal
* The Revolt defeated Overkill
* Sam Houston defeated Mitch Hurley
* Kamille (c) defeated Kenzie Page (NWA Women’s World Championship Match)
* Mr. Hughes defeated Bam Bam Bundy
* Nick Aldis (c) defeated Trevor Murdoch (NWA Worlds Championship Match)
More Trending Stories
- Note On Recent Return of Harry Smith to WWE, Original Plan For Him
- Recent CM Punk Instagram Post Increases Rumors About AEW Signing
- Jim Ross On Steve Austin Turning Heel On WWE At Invasion PPV, Discussions To Add WCW-Branded Show
- Ryan Nemeth On What Led To His WWE NXT Release, Dolph Ziggler Getting In Trouble For Advertising His AEW Matches