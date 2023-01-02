GCW 56 Nights Results: Masha Slamovich Wins Future Title Match, More

GCW held its 56 Nights show on January 1st, with Masha Slamovich earning a future World Championship match and more. You can see the results from the FITE TV-airing show, which took place in Atlantic City, below per Fightful:

* Masha Slamovich def. Cole Radrick

* Nick Wayne def. Leon Slater

* Winner enters at #30 in Do or Die Rumble: Blake Christian def. Jordan Oliver, Willie Mack, Alec Price, Blake Christian, and Joey Janela

* Maki Itoh def. Billie Starkz, Dark Sheik, and Sawyer Wreck. Nick Gage came out after and celebrated with Itoh.=

* Death Match: Matt Tremont def. Mad Man Pondo

* Do or Die Rumble: Masha Slamovich won, eliminating Blake Christian at the end. Also included in the match were Tony Deppen, Dyln McKay, Marcus Mathers, Sam Stackhouse , Yoya, Shane Mercer , Mago Starboy Charlie , One Called Manders, CPA , Facade, Jordan Oliver, Leon Slater, Nick Wayne, Miedo Extremo, Mago, Ciclope, Kerry Morton, EFFY, Mance Warner, Alec Price, Billie Starkz, Cole Radrick, Allie Katch, Masha Slamovich, Jimmy Lloyd, Dark Sheik, Willie Mack, John Wayne Murdoch, and Matt Tremont.