GCW Back To Back Results 9.21.24: Matt Cardona Battles Megan Bayne, More

GCW held their latest show, Back To Back, on Saturday night with Matt Cardona in action and more. You can see the full results from the Hartford, Connecticut show below, per Fightful:

* Bobby Flaco def. Aerial Van Go

* Brooke Havok def. Broski Jimmy Lloyd

* Richard Holliday def. Marcus Mathers via DQ

* SLADE def. Tony Deppen

* GCW World Tag Team Championship Match: Violence Is Forever def. Miracle Generation

* Sidney Akeem def. Blake Christian

* GCW World Championship Lumberjack Strap Match: Mance Warner def. Joey Janela

* Megan Bayne def. Matt Cardona. Cardona, Broski Jimmy, and Warner attacked Bayne post-match. Janela ran down but was laid out and Effy ultimately made the save.

* Death Match: Brandon Kirk vs. Matt Tremont