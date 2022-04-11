UPDATED: GCW Owner Says Bandido Is ‘Okay’ After No-Showing Devil in a New Dress

UPDATE: GCW owner Brett Lauderdale has given an update on Bandido after he no-showed tonight’s Devil in a New Dress show. Lauderdale initially posted a tweet referencing how much GCW paid for the ticket that the wrestler did not board, and has since deleted it. Addressing the tweet, Lauderdale acknowledged that the tweet came off as “very insensitive” and noted that people have confirmed Bandido is “ok.”

Lauderdale wrote:

“I deleted a tweet earlier that referred to the amount of $ GCW spent on a flight that Bandido did not board. I understand that came off very insensitive. Just to be clear, prior to my tweet, I was in communication with several people “in the know” that assured me he was fine. “I have heard from several others since deleting my original tweet that have confirmed he is “ok”. Hopefully that remains the case. Regardless, I should have waited to hear from him directly before voicing my frustration. Lesson learned.”

ORIGINAL: Bandido will not compete at tonight’s GCW Devil in a New Dress, as the company says he appears to have no-showed the event. The promotion announced on Twitter Sunday that Bandido did not get on his scheduled flight to San Francisco for the show and has not replied to any messages.

Effy is replacing Bandido as Nick Wayne’s opponent at the show. Bandido last worked WrestleMania weekend where he competed at several WrestleCon shows as well as ROH Supercard of Honor.