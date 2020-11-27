wrestling / News

Various News: GCW Changes Plans For Slime Season Show, New Match For ICW: No Holds Barred PitFighter X5

November 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Slime Season

– GCW has changed up their plans for next week’s Slime Season due to a jump in COVID-19 cases in Las Vegas. The show was scheduled to take place in Vegas on December 5th but due to a surge in cases in the city, GCW has announced that the show will now take place at the GCW Performance Center without fans in attendance:

– ICW: No Holds Barred has announced a new match for their December 12th PitFighter X5 show. The company has set a bout between Danny Demanto and Brandon Kirk for the show:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW Slime Season, ICW No Holds Barred, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading