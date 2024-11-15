wrestling / News
GCW Chaos in Kentucky Results: Mance Warner Defends World Title
Game Changer Wrestling held their event Chaos in Kentucky last night at Headliners Music Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. You can find results below, via Fightful:
* Myron Reed def. Matt Diesel
* JCW World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich (c) def. Rachel Armstrong
* Drew Parker def. Fuego Del Sol
* 1 Called Manders def. Sam Stackhouse
* John Wayne Murdoch def. Larry D
* Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) & Jack Cartwheel def. Griffin McCoy, Kerry Morton & Shane Mercer
* Miyu Yamashita def. Brooke Havok
* Ciclope def. Broski Jimmy Lloyd
* GCW World Championship Match: Mance Warner (c) def. 2 Tuff Tony
