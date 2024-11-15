GCW Chaos in Kentucky Results: Mance Warner Defends World Title

Game Changer Wrestling held their event Chaos in Kentucky last night at Headliners Music Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Myron Reed def. Matt Diesel

* JCW World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich (c) def. Rachel Armstrong

* Drew Parker def. Fuego Del Sol

* 1 Called Manders def. Sam Stackhouse

* John Wayne Murdoch def. Larry D

* Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) & Jack Cartwheel def. Griffin McCoy, Kerry Morton & Shane Mercer

* Miyu Yamashita def. Brooke Havok

* Ciclope def. Broski Jimmy Lloyd

* GCW World Championship Match: Mance Warner (c) def. 2 Tuff Tony