GCW Confirms Return of the Collective During Wrestlemania Weekend
January 4, 2025 | Posted by
GCW has confirmed that the Collective, including the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow, will return during Wrestlemania weekend. The events happen April 17-19 at the Pearl Theater inside the Palms Resort in Las Vegas.
