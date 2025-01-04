GCW Confirms Return of the Collective During Wrestlemania Weekend

GCW has confirmed that the Collective, including the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow, will return during Wrestlemania weekend. The events happen April 17-19 at the Pearl Theater inside the Palms Resort in Las Vegas.

The Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow presented by @wrestlecon comes to The Collective during Mania Weekend in Las Vegas!

Schedule, Tix, Package & Hotel Block Info coming soon!

The Collective takes place on April 17-19 at The Pearl Theatre inside The Palms Resort! pic.twitter.com/WT6ytN5kB4

