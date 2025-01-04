wrestling / News

GCW Confirms Return of the Collective During Wrestlemania Weekend

January 4, 2025
GCW has confirmed that the Collective, including the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow, will return during Wrestlemania weekend. The events happen April 17-19 at the Pearl Theater inside the Palms Resort in Las Vegas.

