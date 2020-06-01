GCW Regular & CZW Alum Danny Havoc Passes Away

The wrestling world has lost another name, as CZW alumnus Danny Havoc has passed away. GCW announced that Havoc, aka Grant Berkland, has passed. Details have not yet been revealed. Havoc was 45 years old; his passing comes just under two months after his wife Brianne Morrow passed away; she died on April 4th of heart failure.

Havoc grew up in Cylinder, Iowa and would wrestle with his friends in his family’s barn when he was younger. He joined CZW in 2005 and made his in-ring debut later that year in Tournament of Death 4’s student battle royal. He immediately got a taste of CZW’s extreme style in the match as he was set on fire. He would go on to become a regular for CZW, including a lengthy feud with DJ Hyde that columniated in Havodd defeating Hyde in April of 2006.

Havoc would co on to have two runs with the CZW Ultraviolent Underground Championship, one with the World Junior Heavyweight Championship, and two with the promotion’s World Tag Team Championships. He was also the winner of Tournament of Death VII in 2008 and Tournament of Death XII in 2013. He annnounced his retirement at CZW’s Tournament of Death 16 in 2019 to do a benefit show for H20 Wrestling, but came out of retirement for GCW in February. He began to work with GCW, who he had done some work with before his retirement, and did six shows with the promotion in February.

CZW has posted to Twitter to comment on Havoc’s passing, as have several figures in the industry including Sami Callihan, Mia Yim, and more. On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Havoc.

With a broken heart, the GCW family mourns the loss of Grant Berkland aka Danny Havoc. Danny was an incredibly talented, intelligent, caring & genuine person. He was also an elite performer that entertained a generation of fans & inspired a generation of aspiring performers. pic.twitter.com/L7By79UEKN — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 1, 2020

This cuts too deep. Grant "Danny Havoc" Berkland. He was an inspiration to so many and a friend to all and our hearts go out to his family and loved ones.

We can take a small comfort in knowing the entire wrestling community are sharing the same grief right now.#RIPDannyHavoc pic.twitter.com/2AbDxYRb6I — CZW Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) June 1, 2020

Absolutely heartbroken. I wouldn’t be who I am today without Danny Havoc. Absolute genius who never got the credit he deserved. Im beyond privileged to been able to travel the world with him. Reach out to your loved one. Life is so short. Love you Grant. RIP pic.twitter.com/wXg6zYLbnV — The DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) June 1, 2020

Danny Havoc always extended kindness to me and welcomed me into the CZW family. My heart hurts for his friends and loved ones. Rest easy, friend. 😔 — The Bunny 🐇 (@AllieWrestling) June 1, 2020

THIS IS SO UNFORTUNATE. THE FIRST TIME I WRESTLED FOR GCW HE KEPT US COMPANY AND WAS SUCH A GREAT PERSON. SUPER OUTGOING. RIP DANNY HAVOC https://t.co/uuID0x9jZ0 — WARHORSE (@JPWARHORSE) June 1, 2020

My heart goes out to my friends who knew and cared for Danny Havoc deeply, my thoughts are with his loved ones and his family.#RIPDannyHavoc — Ligero (@Ligero1) June 1, 2020