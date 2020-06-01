wrestling / News

GCW Regular & CZW Alum Danny Havoc Passes Away

May 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Danny Havoc

The wrestling world has lost another name, as CZW alumnus Danny Havoc has passed away. GCW announced that Havoc, aka Grant Berkland, has passed. Details have not yet been revealed. Havoc was 45 years old; his passing comes just under two months after his wife Brianne Morrow passed away; she died on April 4th of heart failure.

Havoc grew up in Cylinder, Iowa and would wrestle with his friends in his family’s barn when he was younger. He joined CZW in 2005 and made his in-ring debut later that year in Tournament of Death 4’s student battle royal. He immediately got a taste of CZW’s extreme style in the match as he was set on fire. He would go on to become a regular for CZW, including a lengthy feud with DJ Hyde that columniated in Havodd defeating Hyde in April of 2006.

Havoc would co on to have two runs with the CZW Ultraviolent Underground Championship, one with the World Junior Heavyweight Championship, and two with the promotion’s World Tag Team Championships. He was also the winner of Tournament of Death VII in 2008 and Tournament of Death XII in 2013. He annnounced his retirement at CZW’s Tournament of Death 16 in 2019 to do a benefit show for H20 Wrestling, but came out of retirement for GCW in February. He began to work with GCW, who he had done some work with before his retirement, and did six shows with the promotion in February.

CZW has posted to Twitter to comment on Havoc’s passing, as have several figures in the industry including Sami Callihan, Mia Yim, and more. On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Havoc.

