GCW vs. DDT and DDT Goes Hollywood Shows Announced For The Collective 2023
October 22, 2022
GCW and DDT Pro Wrestling are set for a joint event, GCW vs. DDT, on March 31st, 2023. The show will be part of The Collective 2023. The show was announced at tonight’s GCW Drop Dead event.
DDT is also set to hold their own show, DDT Goes Hollywood, on March 30th, 2023.
*BREAKING*
As announced by @JANELABABY…@ddtpro is coming back to the USA for 2 big shows during the 2023 Edition of The Collective in LA!
3/30 – DDT Goes Hollywood
3/31 – GCW vs DDT
Additional info coming soon!
For more updates, follow @collective2022 on Social Media! pic.twitter.com/bz5PGNljEV
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 23, 2022