GCW vs. DDT and DDT Goes Hollywood Shows Announced For The Collective 2023

October 22, 2022
GCW and DDT Pro Wrestling are set for a joint event, GCW vs. DDT, on March 31st, 2023. The show will be part of The Collective 2023. The show was announced at tonight’s GCW Drop Dead event.

DDT is also set to hold their own show, DDT Goes Hollywood, on March 30th, 2023.

