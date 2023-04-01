wrestling / News
GCW Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 6 Results: THRUSSY Wins Main Event
Game Changer Wrestling held the event ‘Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 6’ earlier today, with the team of THRUSSY winning the main event. That consisted of BUSSY (Effy & Allie Katch), as well as Dark Sheik, defeating Mason’s Mercenaries (Charles Mason, Billy Dixon & Parrow). The event took place at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Here are results, via Fightful:
* AC Mack def. Honest Jon, Richie Coy and Jai Vidal
* Keita Murray def. Devon Monroe
* Steph De Lander def. Sandra Moone
* Fred Rosser def Karam
* Sawyer Wreck def. Kidd Bandit
* Team West Coast (Anton Voorhees, Fabuloso Fabricio, Marco Mayur, Da Shade & Abigail Warren) def. Team East Coast (Ashton Starr, Aaron Rourke, Dillon McQueen, Rico Gonzalez & B3CCA)
* Max The Impaler def. Vipress
* THRUSSY def. Mason’s Mercenaries
DEAD BANDIT @SawyerWreck @kiddbanditpro #EffyGAYLA pic.twitter.com/9sCDQhPR1z
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2023
THAT'S INCREDIBLE from @CharlesMas0n #EFFYGayLA pic.twitter.com/UsDHJ0sIXO
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 1, 2023
Awesome moment between @karamalame_ & @realfredrosser ❤️ #EffyGayLA pic.twitter.com/jerfvOtqvH
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2023
NOT @kiddbanditpro W THE RAZOR SCOOTER #EFFYGAYLA pic.twitter.com/UxJRprC4Ip
— angela (Wrestling Mania This Week) (@PUBERTY_3) April 1, 2023
Fuck yeah @darksheikftf @AllieKATCH @EFFYlives #Thrussy #EFFYGAYLA pic.twitter.com/Mlm3aWR9qz
— Amber Grant (@LucaCaerus) April 1, 2023
