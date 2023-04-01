GCW Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 6 Results: THRUSSY Wins Main Event

Game Changer Wrestling held the event ‘Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 6’ earlier today, with the team of THRUSSY winning the main event. That consisted of BUSSY (Effy & Allie Katch), as well as Dark Sheik, defeating Mason’s Mercenaries (Charles Mason, Billy Dixon & Parrow). The event took place at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Here are results, via Fightful:

* AC Mack def. Honest Jon, Richie Coy and Jai Vidal

* Keita Murray def. Devon Monroe

* Steph De Lander def. Sandra Moone

* Fred Rosser def Karam

* Sawyer Wreck def. Kidd Bandit

* Team West Coast (Anton Voorhees, Fabuloso Fabricio, Marco Mayur, Da Shade & Abigail Warren) def. Team East Coast (Ashton Starr, Aaron Rourke, Dillon McQueen, Rico Gonzalez & B3CCA)

* Max The Impaler def. Vipress

* THRUSSY def. Mason’s Mercenaries