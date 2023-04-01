wrestling / News

GCW Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 6 Results: THRUSSY Wins Main Event

April 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Effy's Big Gay Brunch 6 GCW Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling held the event ‘Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 6’ earlier today, with the team of THRUSSY winning the main event. That consisted of BUSSY (Effy & Allie Katch), as well as Dark Sheik, defeating Mason’s Mercenaries (Charles Mason, Billy Dixon & Parrow). The event took place at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Here are results, via Fightful:

* AC Mack def. Honest Jon, Richie Coy and Jai Vidal
* Keita Murray def. Devon Monroe
* Steph De Lander def. Sandra Moone
* Fred Rosser def Karam
* Sawyer Wreck def. Kidd Bandit
* Team West Coast (Anton Voorhees, Fabuloso Fabricio, Marco Mayur, Da Shade & Abigail Warren) def. Team East Coast (Ashton Starr, Aaron Rourke, Dillon McQueen, Rico Gonzalez & B3CCA)
* Max The Impaler def. Vipress
* THRUSSY def. Mason’s Mercenaries

Effy's Big Gay Brunch, Joseph Lee

