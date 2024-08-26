GCW Homecoming 2024 Night Two Results 8.25.24: Matt Hardy Teams With Joey Janela, More

GCW held night two of their Homecoming 2024 show, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Atlantic City show below, per Fightful:

* Jack Cartwheel def. Griffin McCoy

* Mance Warner came out for a promo and thanks JBL for helping him on night one. He said that he, Matt Cardona, and Steph De Lander run GCW.

* Mike Bailey def. Zilla Fatu

* Fuego Del Sol def. Charles Mason

* Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Alec Price

* JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Megan Bayne

* Violence is Forever def. Los Macizos. Miedo turned on Cicople afterward.

* Death Match: Matt Tremont, Hoodfoot, & Brandon Kirk def. Big Joe, Lou Nixon, & Drew Parker

* 1 Called Manders, Sawyer Wreck, & Thrussy def. BOB Squad

* Matt Hardy & Joey Janela def. Matt Cardona & Broski Jimmy. Janela replaced Nick Gage in the match.