GCW and IWTV Reach Settlement in Lawsuit, Both Sides Issue Statement

The lawsuit between GCW and IWTV is over, as the two sides have settled the legal battle. As reported in June of last year, IWTV filed a breach of contract lawsuit against GCW after the promotion publicly announced in late 2020 that they were “formally requesting to be released from our IWTV contract” and then some time after began airing their shows in FITE TV. Fightful Select reports that the two sides have reached a settlement, with GCW confirming such a settlement exists via a public statement.

Fightful Select reports that the settlement will result in GCW not having to pay IWTV anything and will get ownership of all of its footage. The site also notes that they’ve been told GCW will provide IWTV eight shows over the next year with no royalties associated with the events.

GCW’s statement confirms the live events, which will be called “The Settlement Series” with more details to be announced. You can see the full statement below:

Game Changer Wrestling is pleased to announce that we have comes to terms on a settlement agreement with IWTV that brings an end to litigation between the parties. This agreement represents a significant milestone for GCW, but most importantly serves as a victory for INDEPENDENT Wrestling and its fans. This agreement also affirms our long held belief that GCW is the SOLE OWNER of our extended library, which includes all Game Changer Wrestling, Jersey Championship Wrestling and LA Fights events. This is important not just for GCW, but for independent wrestling promotions across the United States and abroad as we all navigate the ever changing landscape of professional wrestling. Further, this agreement removes obstacles that had previously limited our ability to capitalize on our content and clears the way for us to move forward with ambitious plans to “change the game” in 2022 and beyond. Most importantly, this settlement allows us to focus all of our efforts and resources on what matters… producing and delivering the best product possible for our rapidly growing and global fanbase Finally, while this agreement defines a conclusion to our relationship with ITV, it doesn’t mean it’s the last time you will see GCW on the platform. As part of this arrangement, GCW will provide IWTV with “The Settlement Series”, a series of 8 live events spanning the course of the next year. We look forward to announcing dates and details on these events in the coming weeks. This last year has been trying. As a small business, our resources are not unlimited. Litigation was a last resort, but a necessary step in establishing our independence. At the end of the day, we thrive in the arena, and our resources are best directed towards the ring…. not the courtroom. Enduring this process would NOT have been possible without the support of our crew, our performers, and most importantly.. the fans. Your loyalty has been unwavering and together, we have continued to make history and take both Game Changer Wrestling and independent wrestling to new heights.

IWTV also issued a statement which reads:

IndependentWrestling.tv (IWTV) is pleased to announce that it has settled its lawsuit with Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). This settlement verifies IWTV’s contention that GCW should be held accountable to the agreement which they previously agreed signed with TWV. The lawsuit was never over ownership of the video footage — as IWTV partners can attest, the IWTV agreements clearly state that the promoters retain all rights, title, and interest to the programs. Rather than continue to waste time and money on legal fees which could be better spent on boosting independent wrestling and our independent wrestling partner promotions, IWTV has agreed to accept a series of eight GCW live events which will be shown EXCLUSIVELY on IWTV as well as distributed on DVD and B/R via SmartMarkVideo. IWTV wants to take this moment to thank its fans and its partner promotions for staying loyal to independent wrestling and to IWTV during this period. With this distraction finally removed, we now look forward to years of streaming the best of independent wrestling from our partner promotions. PS – There are seven live streams this weekend starting this Thursday on IWTV. Check the link for more details.

We have reached a settlement in our lawsuit with IWTV. This is a major step forward for GCW. Thank you to everyone who has stood by and supported us throughout this process. pic.twitter.com/OieHhrYlbD — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) April 20, 2022