GCW Says Jordan Oliver Out of Action With Full ACL Tear
Jordan Oliver is injured, with GCW announcing that he has suffered an ACL tear. GCW announced on Monday that Oliver, suffered a full ACL tear on Friday. Brett Lauderdale and Olver have both confirmed that the injury is not storyline. GCW said that Oliver is out indefinitely, while Oliver noted that he will be out for 9 – 12 months.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Oliver for a quick and full recovery.
*BREAKING*
This past Friday, Jordan Oliver was the victim of a post match attack at the hands of Charles Mason.
As a result, Jordan suffered a serious injury: a full tear of his ACL.
He will be out of action indefinitely as he undergoes surgery & a lengthy recovery process. pic.twitter.com/5MkqWXCx9T
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 9, 2024
Unfortunately, this is real.
Jordan is one of the hungriest, most passionate & hardest working young wrestlers in the biz. He's a locker room leader and his presence will be missed.
This is a devastating injury for Jordan but I know that he'll return stronger than ever. https://t.co/L9VAyPTcF3
— brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) July 9, 2024
It’s true
9-12 months of recovery
❤️🩹 heartbroken https://t.co/YmKTuMO598 pic.twitter.com/3TDiFKevTz
— Jordan Oliver (@TheJordanOIiver) July 9, 2024