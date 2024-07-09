wrestling / News

GCW Says Jordan Oliver Out of Action With Full ACL Tear

July 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
JCW Jersey J-Cup Jordan Oliver versus Alex Shelley Image Credit: GCW

Jordan Oliver is injured, with GCW announcing that he has suffered an ACL tear. GCW announced on Monday that Oliver, suffered a full ACL tear on Friday. Brett Lauderdale and Olver have both confirmed that the injury is not storyline. GCW said that Oliver is out indefinitely, while Oliver noted that he will be out for 9 – 12 months.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Oliver for a quick and full recovery.

