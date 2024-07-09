GCW Says Jordan Oliver Out of Action With Full ACL Tear

Jordan Oliver is injured, with GCW announcing that he has suffered an ACL tear. GCW announced on Monday that Oliver, suffered a full ACL tear on Friday. Brett Lauderdale and Olver have both confirmed that the injury is not storyline. GCW said that Oliver is out indefinitely, while Oliver noted that he will be out for 9 – 12 months.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Oliver for a quick and full recovery.

*BREAKING* This past Friday, Jordan Oliver was the victim of a post match attack at the hands of Charles Mason. As a result, Jordan suffered a serious injury: a full tear of his ACL. He will be out of action indefinitely as he undergoes surgery & a lengthy recovery process. pic.twitter.com/5MkqWXCx9T — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 9, 2024