GCW Take A Picture Results: EFFY Defends Against 2 Cold Scorpio & More

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) held their event Take A Picture last night at the Truman in Kansas City, MO. The show featured multiple title matches, with EFFY defending the World title against 2 Cold Scorpio. In the main event, Masha Slamovich defended the JCW World title against Mickie Knuckles. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Jimmy Lloyd def. Matt Cardona

* Joey Janela def. Jack Cartwheel

* KJ Orso def. Dan The Dad

* Mad Man Pondo & Willie Mack vs. Buck Nasty (Buck Skynyr & Rob Shit)

* Billie Starkz def. Simon Grimm & Jonathan Gresham

* GCW World Tag Team Championships: YDNP (Alec Price & Jordan Oliver) (c) def. The Premier (Campbell Myers & SK Bishop) and The New Guys (Jake Bosche & Scott Stanley)

* GCW World Championship: EFFY (c) def. 2 Cold Scorpio

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Matt Tremont (c) vs. 2 Tuff Tony ends in a no-contest

* JCW World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) def. Mickie Knuckles