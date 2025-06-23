wrestling / News
GCW Take A Picture Results: EFFY Defends Against 2 Cold Scorpio & More
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) held their event Take A Picture last night at the Truman in Kansas City, MO. The show featured multiple title matches, with EFFY defending the World title against 2 Cold Scorpio. In the main event, Masha Slamovich defended the JCW World title against Mickie Knuckles. You can find results below, via Fightful:
* Jimmy Lloyd def. Matt Cardona
* Joey Janela def. Jack Cartwheel
* KJ Orso def. Dan The Dad
* Mad Man Pondo & Willie Mack vs. Buck Nasty (Buck Skynyr & Rob Shit)
* Billie Starkz def. Simon Grimm & Jonathan Gresham
* GCW World Tag Team Championships: YDNP (Alec Price & Jordan Oliver) (c) def. The Premier (Campbell Myers & SK Bishop) and The New Guys (Jake Bosche & Scott Stanley)
* GCW World Championship: EFFY (c) def. 2 Cold Scorpio
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Matt Tremont (c) vs. 2 Tuff Tony ends in a no-contest
* JCW World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) def. Mickie Knuckles
aaaaaand down goes @RefAJKissinger #GCWPicture pic.twitter.com/du0YCXhi3u
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) June 23, 2025
this is what the fuck it's all about#GCWPicture pic.twitter.com/GsmR4RFveO
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) June 23, 2025
hell yeah#GCWPicture pic.twitter.com/xentolg3GW
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) June 22, 2025
.@TheMattCardona: Hey, @JohnCena 👋👋#GCWPicture pic.twitter.com/bs7z1eELon
— TrillerTV (@Triller_TV) June 22, 2025
