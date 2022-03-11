wrestling / News
GCW Teaming With TNT Wrestling For September UK Events
GCW and TNT Wrestling are partnering for events this September in the UK. GCW announced on Thursday they their previously-announced partnership will be realized with events from September 15th through the 17th.
The schedule for the events are:
* September 15th: TNT Supreme Extreme
* September 16th: GCW event
* September 17th: TNT event
*BREAKING*
GCW is heading to LIVERPOOL in The UK this September!
We're teaming up with our friends at @TNTExtremeWres for a special 3 day weekend @ Liverpool Grand Central Hall!
🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧
Sept 15 – TNT Supreme Extreme
Sept 16 – GCW
Sept 17 – TNT vs GCW
Ticket Info Coming Soon! pic.twitter.com/hHcq8f3tzI
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 10, 2022
