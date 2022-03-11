wrestling / News

GCW Teaming With TNT Wrestling For September UK Events

March 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW and TNT Wrestling are partnering for events this September in the UK. GCW announced on Thursday they their previously-announced partnership will be realized with events from September 15th through the 17th.

The schedule for the events are:

* September 15th: TNT Supreme Extreme
* September 16th: GCW event
* September 17th: TNT event

