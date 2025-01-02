GCW Til Infinity Results 12.31.24: Do Or Die Rumble, More

GCW’s Til Infinity show took place on Tuesday night with the Do Or Die Rumble for a World Title shot and more. The full results from the Triller TV+-airing show are below, via Fightful:

* 1 Called Manders def. Tony Deppen

* Griffin McCoy & Kerry Morton def. Grim Reefer & Homicide

* Hardcore Match: Atticus Cogar def. Ciclope

* Cole Radrick def. Dominic Garrini

* Kevin Ku def. Alec Price

* Hardcore Match: Megan Bayne def. John Wayne Murdoch

* Death Match: Joey Janela def. Dr. Redacted

* GCW World Championship #1 Contenders Do Or Die Rumble: Megan Bayne def. 1 Called Manders, Alec Price, Atticus Cogar, Austin Luke, Azrieal, Blake Christian, Broski Jimmy, Charlie Tiger, Ciclope, Dan Perch, Dominic Garrini, Dr. Redacted, Frankie Pickard, Griffin McCoy, Grim Reefer, Joey Janela, John Wayne Murdoch, Justin Finn, Kerry Morton, Kevin Ku, Lucky 13, Matt Tremont, Sam Holloway, Sleepy Ed, Tara Zep, Tarzan Duran, Tony Deppen, Trevor Outlaw, and Wes Barkley

They're at the Mecca!! #GCWInfinity kicks off with the 1 called Manders vs Tony Deppen with Veda Scott and Emil Jay on commentary pic.twitter.com/tkBhEwAJMP — Luchawrassle (@iixShinigamixii) January 1, 2025