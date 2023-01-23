GCW vs. New South Results: Billie Starkz Challenges For Heavyweight Title, More

GCW and New South Pro Wrestling had their GCW vs. New South show on Sunday night, and the results are now online. You can check out the full results from the Fite+ show, which aired from Florence, Alabama per Fightful:

* Nick Gage came out and hyped up the crowd for the show.

* Jordan Oliver def. Tyler Franks

* Cabana Man Dan def. Tony Deppen after Brandon Williams hit Deppen with a brace.

* Sawyer Wreck def. Donnie Primetime

* New South Heavyweight Championship New South Rules Match: Kenzie Paige def. Billie Starks

* GCW vs. New South: Team New South (Rolando Perez, Steven Michaels, Chris Crunk, Kevin Ryan, Marcus Dylan & Brayden Toon) def. Team GCW (Cole Radrick, Gringo Loco, Jimmy Lloyd, Marcus Mathers, Arez & Yoya)

* Busssy def. The Carnies

* Blake Christian def. Hunter Drake. Christian went on the attack after the match with Cabana Man Dan making the save.

* Non-Title Match: Los Macizos def. Infrared