GCW You Wouldn’t Understand Results: Mance Warner vs. Homicide Headlines

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) held their event You Wouldn’t Understand last night at Roulette Intermedium in New York City, NY. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Brandon Kirk def. Bam Sullivan

* Brooke Havok def. Zayda Steel

* Tony Deppen def. Man Like DeReiss

* Griffin McCoy def. Grim Reefer

* Matt Tremont def. Lou Nixon

* Allie Katch def. Microman

* Megan Bayne vs. Parrow went to a no contest when Charles Mason made his return.

* Luke Jacobs def. 1 Called Manders

* Los Desperados (Arez, Azrieal & Gringo Loco) def. The Spectral Envoy (Frightmare, Hallowicked & UltraMantis Black)

* GCW World Championship: Mance Warner (w/ Broski Jimmy) (c) def. Homicide