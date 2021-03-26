Genichiro Tenryu and Antonio Inoki Hospitalized This Month

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Japanese wrestling legends Genichiro Tenryu and Antonio Inoki have both been hospitalized recently with serious issues.

Inoki, who is 78, recently had surgery and was said to be “in a bad way.”

Tenryu, who is 71, has been in the hospital since March 19 due to congestive heart failure. He is expected to remain in the hospital for some time. The story likely would have been kept quiet, except he was scheduled for a talk show on March 28 with Kenta Kobashi that has since been canceled.