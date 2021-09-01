Georgia Wrestling Veteran Steve “The Brawler” Lawler Dealing With COVID & Pneumonia

Georgia professional wrestling stalwart Steve “The Brawler” Lawler is in a bad way due to COVID-19 and pneumonia, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Lawler, real name Darryl Gower, is currently in a medically induced coma after being diagnosed with the conditions. Dave Willis, who worked with Gower for years on the indie scene, informed the cite of the news.

Gower worked as a wrestler from the late 1980s through his retirement in 2013 and worked out of the Georgia area, wrestling as a regular for Dusty Rhodes’ Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling in 2000 and 2001 and other companies. He was also a trainer and trained up the likes of Buff Bagwell, Disco Inferno, Ray “Glacier” Lloyd and more.

A GoFundMe has been launched for the family, which you can check out here. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Gower on a quick and full recovery.