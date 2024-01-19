Gerald Brisco Says He Always Knew Triple H Would Be A ‘WWE Lifer’

Triple H has become one of the most important figures in WWE in front of and behind the scenes, and Gerald Brisco always knew he’s be with WWE for life. Brisco shared his early memories of the WWE CCO recently in an appearance on Under The Ring, and you can see the highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On immediately knowing Triple H would be a WWE lifer: “I saw a guy who is dedicated to the business, a guy who is dedicated to the history of this business. Hell, he was broken in by Killer Kowalski, one of the meanest, toughest S.O.B.s and one of the toughest businessmen that ever laced up a pair of boots and you didn’t cross Killer Kowalski… But I always knew he would be a guy like Pat Patterson or Gerald Brisco.”

On Triple H becoming a leader backstage early on: Paul immediately became that leader, even though he wasn’t a top guy at the time, even though he had a f**king gimmick as Hunter Hearst Helmsley, he grew with the gimmick.”