– During a recent appearance on Under the Ring, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco spoke about the people Vince McMahon liked to surround himself with. Brisco noted that while McMahon did hire “yes men,” he didn’t like to depend on them.

Brisco stated on McMahon (via WrestlingInc.com), “Vince McMahon hated yes guys. I mean, he had them. Yeah, he had them, but did he depend on them? No. He depended on more of the guys, like Pat Patterson … and Bruce Prichard. Bruce Prichard is not a yes-man.”

Following Endeavor’s recent acquisition of WWE and merger with UFC into TKO Group Holdings, McMahon is currently serving as TKO’s Executive Chairman of the Board.