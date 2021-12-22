Glacier Files New Trademark For His Ring Name

Fightful reports that Ray Lloyd, better known as Glacier to WCW fans, filed a trademark on December 16 for his ring name to be used with paper goods.

The trademark is for: “Mark For: GLACIER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of pencils; Pencils with erasers; Pens; Stationery; Stationery cases; Sticker albums; Sticker books; Stickers; Stickers; Carrying cases specially adapted to hold collectible trading cards; Collectable printed trading cards; Collectible printed trading cards; Color pencils; Colored pencils; Colored pens; Coloured pens; Drawing pencils; Gel pens; Graphite pencils; Ink pens; Mechanical pencils; Mounted printed posters; Paper stationery; Plastic collectible trading card holders; Printed calendars; Printed coloring books; Printed comic books; Printed comic magazines; Printed comic strips; Printed comics; Printed greeting cards; Printed picture postcards; Printed post cards; Printed posters; Printed stationery; Printed desk calendars; Printed novelty identification cards; Printed picture cards; Printed promotional scratch cards; Printed tear-off calendars; Printed wall calendars.“