Various News: Glenn Jacobs On His Future in Politics, ROH Hypes Horror Film

– Glenn Jacobs (Kane) recently appeared on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw and discussed his political future, noting that while he has no interest in going to Washington, D.C., he would be interested in doing something at the state level (h/t WrestleZone).

“There’s no way I’m ever going to go to Washington, D.C., I’m just not interested in that. I would be maybe interested in something at the state level because I think—we discount the importance of state and local government. We think so much about when we talk government, it’s always Washington [D.C.],” he said, “but state and local government has an immense impact on our lives. I’m not sure exactly what I’m going to do.”

– Ring of Honor has announced that Burial Ground, the new horror film featuring Vincent and Flip Gordon (and starring Michael Madsen and Chelsea Vale), has been released on Amazon Prime Video. The film is directed by Daniel Dahlstrom and David Gere.

You can see the trailer, along with ROH and Vincent’s tweets about the film, below.