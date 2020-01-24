Global Wrestling Federation Returning For One Night Only

– Global Wrestling Federation will be back for a one night only reunion show on May 3 in Irving, Texas at Southern Junction. Names include Killer Tim Brooks, Chaz Taylor, Alex Porteau, Rod Price, Steve Dane, Johnny Mantel, Gary Young, James Beard, Stevie Ray, Action Jackson, Chico Cabello, Bull Man Downs, Brent McKenzie, Sweet Daddy Falcon, Kenny the Stinger, LA Steel, Miranda Gordy (the daughter of Terry Gordy), Tygress Lourdes, Mike Stetson, Andrew Anderson and The Dirty Blonds. There will be a meet and greet at 3 PM followed by a Q&A for VIP ticketholders. Doors will open to everyone else at 4 PM.

The GWF debuted in June 1991, launched by Joe Pedicino and Max Andrews. It ran TV tapings for a daily timeslot on ESPN. GWF closed in late 1994, but featured names like Eddie Gilbert, The Patriot, The Dark Patriot (Doug Gilbert), Mick Foley, The Handsome Stranger (Marcus Bagwell), Harlem Heat, The Youngbloods, the late “Maniac” Mike Davis and more.