Glory Pro Wrestling Fatal Encounter Results 12.30.23: Warhorse Wins Title in Headliner

January 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Glory Pro Wrestling Fatal Encounter Image Credit: Glory Pro Wrestling

– Glory Pro Wrestling returned for Fatal Encounter on Saturday, December 30 at the Delmar Hall in St. Louis, Missouri. Below are some results, via Cagematch.net:

* A1 Zero Gravity Championship: Rohit Raju (c) beat Allie Katch by disqualification to retain the title.
* Tootie Lynn beat Nixi XS.
* Mason St. Goods (w/ Cinko) beat ATM.
* Camaro Jackson beat Jabari King.
* Rahim De La Suede (w/ Cinko) beat Effy.
* Xavier Walker beat Mike Outlaw (w/ Cinko).
* The Premier (Campbell Myers & SK Bishop) beat The New Guys (Jake Bosche & Scott Stanley).
* Dak Draper beat Dan The Dad and Kody Lane and Laynie Luck.
* United Glory Tag Team Championships: Ethan Price & The Deliverer Moses (c) vs. The Philly Marino Experience (Marino T & Philly C) ended in a double pin. The titles did not change hands in a draw.
* Crown Of Glory Championship – Three Stages Of Hell Match: Warhorse beat Jake Something (c) to win the title.

