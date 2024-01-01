– Glory Pro Wrestling returned for Fatal Encounter on Saturday, December 30 at the Delmar Hall in St. Louis, Missouri. Below are some results, via Cagematch.net:

* A1 Zero Gravity Championship: Rohit Raju (c) beat Allie Katch by disqualification to retain the title.

* Tootie Lynn beat Nixi XS.

* Mason St. Goods (w/ Cinko) beat ATM.

* Camaro Jackson beat Jabari King.

* Rahim De La Suede (w/ Cinko) beat Effy.

* Xavier Walker beat Mike Outlaw (w/ Cinko).

* The Premier (Campbell Myers & SK Bishop) beat The New Guys (Jake Bosche & Scott Stanley).

* Dak Draper beat Dan The Dad and Kody Lane and Laynie Luck.

* United Glory Tag Team Championships: Ethan Price & The Deliverer Moses (c) vs. The Philly Marino Experience (Marino T & Philly C) ended in a double pin. The titles did not change hands in a draw.

* Crown Of Glory Championship – Three Stages Of Hell Match: Warhorse beat Jake Something (c) to win the title.