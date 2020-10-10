wrestling / News

Glory Pro Wrestling Results From Indianapolis: ACH Battles AJ Gray

October 10, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Glory Pro Wrestling held their ‘Are Ya Wrestling, Son’ event from Indianapolis, IN, as part of the GCW Collective shows this weekend. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Mike Outlaw def. Lee Moriarty
* The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) def. Alex Zayne & Blake Christian
* Midwest Territory Champion Hakim Zane def. Kylie Rae
* IWTV Champion WARHORSE def. Zachary Wentz
* Jake Something def. 1 Called Manders in a Bullrope Match
* Sisters of Destruction (Blair Oynx & Elayna Black) def. Hyman & Layne Luck
* Devon Monroe def. Kody Lane, Stephen Wolf & Jody Threat
* Top Flight (Angel Dorado & Air Wolf) def. Gaytanic Panic (Effy & Danhausen) and Dan the Dad & Allie Kat to win the United Glory tag team titles
* Crown of Glory Champion AJ Gray def. ACH

