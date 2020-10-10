wrestling / News
Glory Pro Wrestling Results From Indianapolis: ACH Battles AJ Gray
Glory Pro Wrestling held their ‘Are Ya Wrestling, Son’ event from Indianapolis, IN, as part of the GCW Collective shows this weekend. Here are results, via PWInsider:
* Mike Outlaw def. Lee Moriarty
* The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) def. Alex Zayne & Blake Christian
* Midwest Territory Champion Hakim Zane def. Kylie Rae
* IWTV Champion WARHORSE def. Zachary Wentz
* Jake Something def. 1 Called Manders in a Bullrope Match
* Sisters of Destruction (Blair Oynx & Elayna Black) def. Hyman & Layne Luck
* Devon Monroe def. Kody Lane, Stephen Wolf & Jody Threat
* Top Flight (Angel Dorado & Air Wolf) def. Gaytanic Panic (Effy & Danhausen) and Dan the Dad & Allie Kat to win the United Glory tag team titles
* Crown of Glory Champion AJ Gray def. ACH
More Trending Stories
- Candice LeRae On Feeling Pressure To Hit the Title Picture In NXT Due to Her Age, Feeling More Confident Than She Was at NXT Takeover: Toronto
- Jim Ross On What The Miz Was Missing Early In His WWE Career, Why He Changed His Mind About Him, How Miz Is Similar To Jake Roberts
- Matt Cardona On Why He Liked Losing the Intercontinental Title After A Day, His and Bryan Myers’ WWE Heel Turn Idea
- Alberto El Patron Officially Indicted For Aggravated Kidnapping, Sexual Assault