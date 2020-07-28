GLOW Gains Three Emmy Award Nominations, Betty Gilpin Earns Another Outstanding Supporting Actress Nod

– The Emmy Awards announced this year’s TV nominations. The wrestling-themed TV series GLOW received three award nominations. Betty Gilpin (Liberty Bell/Debbie Eagan) was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the show. This is Gilpin’s second nomination for that category for the series.

Also, the series was nominated for Outstanding Production design for a narrative program (half-hour) for the episode “Up, Up, Up” and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama (Half-Hour) for the episode “The Libertines.” Thus far, GLOW has managed to win three Emmy Awards and earn 18 nominations.

The fourth and final season for the show is being delayed due to the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.