Go-Big Show Featuring Cody Rhodes to Debut Tonight on TBS

TBS is debuting the Go-Big Show, their new game show featuring Cody Rhodes as a judge, tonight on TBS. The show premieres tonight at 9 PM ET/PT and features Rhodes as a judge along with Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, and Jennifer Nettles. The series is described as follows:

“Go-Big Show showcases supersized talents on a scale never before seen on television. Featuring monster trucks, alligator trainers, stunt archery and other radical feats, the program celebrates daring acts alongside personal, behind-the-scenes stories from the challengers as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale’s ultimate $100,000 prize.”

Snoop’s appearance on last night’s AEW Dynamite was done in part to promote the show. You can see the original trailers for the series below: