The Godfather Thought He Was Going to Win Brawl For All, Talks BSK Friendships

The Godfather recently discussed the Brawl For All tournament and the friendships within the BSK during his appearance on The Bump.

On the Brawl For All tournament: “I didn’t think about who I was fighting. It was fine with me, I wasn’t part of the political side that has come up later in life. I didn’t know anything about that, I was just out there making money, having fun.”

On why he didn’t win: “I legitimately thought I was going to win it. Just from being bear and being biker bear, I really thought I was going to win it. That’s probably why I didn’t — overconfidence and that type of stuff. It’s funny, me and Bradshaw, we are the only two that survived that whole thing and became Hall Of Famers.”

On still being friends with BSK: “To this day we are all still friends. We all talk and we all text, it’s cool being part of that group. I talked to Rikishi last night, Savio Vega, Dennis Knight, I talk to these guys constantly, all the time. We have, on Facebook, we have a chat between ourselves that we talk.”

On BSK’s dominos games: Me, by far, I was the best. I taught ‘Taker, I taught Kane. The only people I didn’t teach how to play dominos was Yoko, Rikishi, and Savio Vega, everybody else I taught how to play. Including, Stephanie McMahon.”